These Are 20 Things That Kids Today Have Probably Never Even Heard Of Before

It’s now hard to imagine a world without everything you need available to you in a flash at your fingertips. How did we get around before Google Maps? How did we know stuff without Wikipedia? And yet, hard as it is to believe, it wasn’t so long ago that we survived without these things just fine. Still, given how quickly technology has developed, we can guarantee that the following 20 things will all seem alien to the kids of today.

20. Video cassette recorders

Before the existence of TiVo, there were two choices available to you if there was something you wanted to watch on TV. You could either view a show as it was broadcast or tape the program to enjoy later using a video cassette recorder (VCR). The more sophisticated VCR models even had a timer, negating the need to manually start the recording yourself. Fancy!

19. Video rental stores

And, as many older folks know, pre-recorded tapes of the latest Hollywood movies and TV shows were once available. Blockbuster existed as a kind of library for video cassettes, for example, and for a monthly fee, you could take away any feature films you wanted to watch at home. That’s provided someone wasn’t already renting the movie you desired, of course…

