This Guy Was Testing A One-Man Flying Machine Over A Lake, And Everyone Had To Hold Their Breath

With technology improving all the time, certain firms look to push the boundaries of possibility. One such company is Kitty Hawk, which developed a single-seated flying machine in 2017. However, when a pilot was testing the prototype over a lake, everyone had to hold their breath.

As the sun beams down over the San Francisco Bay Area in the summer of 2017, a group of onlookers gather on a nearby pier. In the middle of a lake stands an artificial platform, tied to two large pillars. With several boats passing by in the distance, two men then proceed to check over an intriguing looking machine on the floating stage.

As the checks continue, one of the men jumps on top of the machine, sitting down in the single seat. After taking a few moments to strap himself in, he then appears ready to test the contraption out. That machine, as it turns out, is a prototype of the Kitty Hawk Flyer, a one-man aircraft powered by electricity.

