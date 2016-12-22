ADVERTISEMENT

Sekindo, a digital platform for mobile advertising and online video with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, is establishing a name for itself thanks to its industry-leading proprietary technology. And this, advertisers are discovering, has benefits not just in terms of results, but also in cost.

Why Sekindo’s proprietary technology is so good

Sekindo’s aim is to bring high-quality traffic in the most transparent way possible, and it’s able to do this thanks to its advanced proprietary technology. Not only is such technology ahead of the competition, but because it’s unique to Sekindo’s platform, advertisers don’t have to pay for tech that’s outsourced. Publishers, meanwhile, don’t have to pay additional commissions.

What makes Sekindo an industry leader is its technology’s ability to meet any digital advertiser’s requirements. Whether they wish to launch a video, cell phone or display campaign, Sekindo’s technology can adjust – and perform – accordingly. Audiences, then, are consistently engaged, regardless of which platform they’re using.

It’s fueling demand – and you can see why

Since its establishment in 2007, Sekindo has seen demand for its platform steadily increase. Back when the company began, its founders’ main aim was to “automate the digital landscape” – something that Sekindo’s advanced technology has allowed them to achieve.

But it’s not the platform alone that’s fueled Sekindo’s growth. It’s helped that the company is IAB compliant, Google certified and fully integrated with DoubleVerify – and that its product range has continued to grow and improve. Talking of which…

Sekindo’s ever-evolving products

Next-generation technology has allowed Sekindo to develop video and display SSP products for both desktop and mobile. Quite simply, these allow users’ ads to reach the widest possible number of platforms – which means that yield optimization is accounted for.

This is where Sekindo’s game-changing Header Bidding comes in. The time-saving tool enables publishers to present each impression to the company’s providers immediately – and asynchronously – prior to pages loading. So, in just fractions of a second, Sekindo delivers bids straight to clients’ ad servers, which allows impressions to be traded at the highest available price.

Why is this so beneficial? Well, before Header Bidding, publishers had to manually look after their advertising partners by adjusting CPMs and priority levels themselves. Valuable time and resources are, therefore, now saved.

High standards of service

Sekindo offers its clients the chance to receive full tech support, which is especially useful at the implementation stage and, indeed, when it comes to understanding Header Bidding. This is something of a USP, with publishers involved in digital platforms having long decried a lack of tech support.

Indeed, this is why Sekindo’s customer service is rated so highly. Its clients aren’t just impressed with the company’s offerings, though. No, they’ve also expressed their happiness at Sekindo’s fast response times when or if, for example, CPMs fall.

The future looks bright

Sekindo may have established itself in the ad tech industry – to the extent that its platform is regarded as among the most technologically advanced out there – but it’s always looking to the future.

Just five years after launching, in 2012, the company was acquired by Universal McCann. And in June 2016, in addition to making a handful of key staff appointments, it opened a brand-new office in New York City.

Oren Berdichevsky, Sekindo’s co-CEO and co-founder, described the opening as “a transformative moment” in the company’s history. “Having an office within the United States will not only solidify our status in the ad tech industry,” he explained, “but [it] will give us the platform to put our clients first in every aspect.”

Now, Sekindo offers a truly global solution to both advertisers and publishers. And how its technology continues to evolve will be fascinating to watch.

