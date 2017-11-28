Saudi Arabia Has Granted Citizenship To A Robot – And She’s Already Attacked Elon Musk

ADVERTISEMENT

It sounds like the start of a dystopian science fiction movie. A robot is given citizenship, only to attack one of the world’s leading critics of robotics. But don’t think that this is the plot of some big-budget Hollywood blockbuster. It is a reality that is happening right now, and it is likely to have massive repercussions for the future of humankind.

Ever since the inception of computing, artificial intelligence – or AI – has fascinated humankind. Perhaps the most famous proponent of so-called “machine intelligence” was the late Alan Turing. In 1950, the pioneering English computer scientist and mathematician wrote a paper where he suggested that one day the intelligence of computers would be indistinguishable from humans.

The paper, “Computing Machinery and Intelligence,” became the basis for what has become known as the Turing test. The basic function of this evaluation is to measure the intelligence of a machine against a human subject. A question would be asked of two different and unseen respondents. One of them would be human, the other would be a computer. It was up to the person quizzing the pair to work out which one was which.

