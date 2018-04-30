ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you still use Facebook daily or not, chances are that you’ve got all sorts of information posted on your timeline from years gone by. And from personal contact details to embarrassing photos, there’s likely to be many things on your Facebook account that you probably wouldn’t want being dragged up again – or falling into the wrong hands. As a consequence, it’s definitely worth checking what exactly you’ve shared in the past and having a good old clear-out.

10. Most of your friends

Most of us probably have at least a few hundred Facebook friends. But when was the last time you were even in a room with 300 people? And, in all likelihood, you can probably count on your fingers those individuals whom you consider actual, close friends. Perhaps, then, it’s time for a deleting spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, Robin Dunbar, a professor in evolutionary psychology at the University of Oxford, posited in a 2016 study that humans can only really deal with around 150 real relationships. If you come into contact with any more people, they’re likely to be merely “acquaintances.” And who needs a Facebook timeline full of acquaintances? Trimming the fat may therefore do you good.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT