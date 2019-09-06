It is day 70, and explorer Henry Worsley has managed to walk 913 miles across the ice-capped interior of the Antarctic continent. But he has not yet concluded his punishing journey, and though the finishing line is within striking distance, Worsley is gravely incapacitated. Beaten, broken and on the verge on death, he lies immobile inside his tent.
This Polar Explorer Died On A Solo Expedition – And He Left Behind A Series Of Haunting Selfies
At the age of 55, the husband and father of two could have settled for a quiet life with his family in London, but he had adventure in his blood. And as a former special forces officer, he was no stranger to dangerous environments. But more than this, Worsley had a calling. Since he was a child, in fact, he had nurtured a fixation with the so-called Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration.