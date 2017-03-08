This Guy Found A Way To Travel Across The USA For $213 – And His Journey Is Awe-Inspiring

Outside the window, the warm red glow of the Nevada desert slowly transforms into the canyons and mountains of the old Wild West. As Derek Low relaxes in his seat, some of America’s most famous landmarks whistle by. But this is no luxury sightseeing adventure meant only for a privileged few. In fact, this incredible trip from coast to coast can be booked for less than the cost of a flight from San Francisco to New York.
Low was born and raised in Singapore, before studying Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of California. While still a student, he gained internet fame with a video that gained more than two million views. In it, he filled his room with gadgets in an attempt to create the most automated dorm that the school had ever seen.
Low also went on to found two startups, Tripboard and Learnyard, as well as a non-profit astronomy website. However, it is his work as a writer that has won him the greatest recognition. Indeed, as a fan of adventure travel, Low has already visited over 50 nations. What’s more, he loves to write about discovering the world.
