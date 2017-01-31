ADVERTISEMENT

Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer, but you don’t have to bankrupt yourself in the process. Add these destinations to your bucket list and you’ll have more money in your wallet to spend on what’s important. Of course, we mean having an awesome time while snapping iconic photos that’ll turn your Instagram followers green with envy. From most to least expensive, here are 20 of the world’s best low budget destinations.

20. Berlin, Germany

Germany’s capital is known for being poor but sexy. You don’t need to spend a lot of cash to enjoy its famous nightlife. The laid back attitude toward drinking means that you can buy beer from convenience stores and drink outside. Many stores even have picnic benches outside where you can hang out.

19. Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal’s capital is a sun-soaked delight. After exploring the quirky stores, cafes and street art at the LX Factory, head back into town for some bargain seafood at Cervejaria Ramiro. The Bairro Alto neighborhood is the place to be after sunset. That’s where hole-in-the-wall bars serve huge drinks for tiny prices.

