Guizhou, a Chinese province in the southwest of the country, is a favorite destination among domestic vacationers. Few tourists from overseas, however, visit. But this may be about to change with a new attraction that’s twice as long as Manhattan and floats, majestically, on the Hongshui River.
Guizhou is popular because of its undeniably magical, almost otherworldly, landscapes. Indeed, its green hills, soaring limestone mountains, cascading waterfalls and huge caves give it something of a fairytale quality.
On New Year’s Day 2017, heralded by a spectacular fireworks display, Guizhou unveiled something altogether more man-made. And this 31-mile-long floating walkway is so vast that it takes ten hours to walk end to end.
This Bear Was Kept In A Tiny Cage At A Roadside Zoo For So Long, She Became Too Obese To Even Move
When This 2-Year-Old Boy Was Crushed By A Chest Of Drawers, His Twin Brother Did Something Remarkable
This Stray Dog Tried Everything To Get Adopted. Then One Day She Found A Woman’s Car
Something Crazy Just Happened In The Sahara For The First Time In Decades – And People Were Stunned
This Guy Broke Into An Abandoned Funeral Home, And What He Found Inside Was Beyond Creepy
This Sick Husky Puppy Was About To Be Put Down, But His Rescuer Refused To Give Up Hope
She Allowed This Homeless To Man Work In Her Cafe – And He Responded In The Most Surprising Way
When This Loved-Up Guy Decided To Pop The Question, He Built Something Fit For A Fairytale
When This Woman Wanted To Make Over Her Dreary Kitchen, She Turned To Her Collection Of Retro Cookware
In 1916 Rasputin Was Murdered In The Most Mysterious Way. 100 Years On, Historians Are Still Baffled
19 Pairs Of Celebrity BFFs That Are The Definition Of Friendship Goals
After This Pit Bull Was Removed From Her Puppies, She Led Rescuers On A Frantic Search To Find Them