ADVERTISEMENT

Guizhou, a Chinese province in the southwest of the country, is a favorite destination among domestic vacationers. Few tourists from overseas, however, visit. But this may be about to change with a new attraction that’s twice as long as Manhattan and floats, majestically, on the Hongshui River.

Guizhou is popular because of its undeniably magical, almost otherworldly, landscapes. Indeed, its green hills, soaring limestone mountains, cascading waterfalls and huge caves give it something of a fairytale quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

On New Year’s Day 2017, heralded by a spectacular fireworks display, Guizhou unveiled something altogether more man-made. And this 31-mile-long floating walkway is so vast that it takes ten hours to walk end to end.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT