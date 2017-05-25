When Authorities Drained This 200-Year-Old Canal, What They Found At The Bottom Was Extraordinary

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a gray January day in Paris, and a crowd has gathered over the Canal Saint-Martin. As they stare into the murky brown depths below, the waters slowly empty, uncovering secrets kept hidden for many years. However, as the bottom of the 200-year-old canal emerges, a truly bizarre underside of the city is revealed.

The story of the famous canal began in 1802, when the French leader Napoleon I ordered its construction. At the time, around 550,000 people were living in Paris, and the population was continuing to grow. Napoleon hoped that canals bringing fresh water to the city would help to prevent the spread of disease.

Consequently, over the next two decades, three canals were dug across the city, totaling more than 80 miles in length. Arguably the most famous of them all, the Canal Saint-Martin, connects the 68-mile Canal de l’Ourcq with the long, lazy flow of the River Seine.

