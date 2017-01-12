ADVERTISEMENT

Australians are rightly proud of their nation, and one of the things they enjoy most is being different from everyone else. That means that facts about Australia can range from the plain weird to the utterly outlandish. World’s longest fence? Tick. Whitest Sand? Check. Using rum instead of money? You bet! Here are 20 truly bizarre facts about the land down under.

20. It’s home to the world’s longest fence

One thing Australia has plenty of is open space. And so it’s only natural that the country also has the world’s longest fence, erected in the 1880s. Nearly 3,500 miles long, the fence was constructed to keep dingoes – wild dogs – from terrorizing the livestock. And a fence that’s as long as the distance from New York to London doesn’t come cheap. Maintenance is a startling $670,000 each year!

ADVERTISEMENT

19. It has more snow than Switzerland

When you think of Oz, you don’t generally think of snow. And yet parts of the continent actually see heavy falls of the white stuff every year. Indeed, on average the Australian Alps see more snow each year than the Swiss Alps. In fact, these peaks – the country’s highest mountain range – even host a selection of ski resorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT