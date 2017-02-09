20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know

It can seem like visiting Disney theme parks these days will put you in the same wallet-emptying league as buying your own plane or yacht. With the cost of a day pass racing toward the $100 mark, it will soon be cheaper to fill your car with gas than go to Disney World or Disneyland. But if you’re smart, you’ll read our top 20 Walt-bashing hacks and save yourself a wedge of bucks.
20. Ride early… and eat in your room
The early bird catches the best rides, as parent Ian Ford – CEO of ticket retail firm Undercover Tourist – told culture website Thrillist in 2016. He explained, “We wake up at like 5:00 a.m. or 6:00 a.m. and have protein bars and shakes in our room. It not only slices the cost of the meal dramatically, it also gets everyone to the park right when it opens. You can ride short rides, and ride 20 of those before the park fills up.”
19. Avoid the back-street merchants
Planning your trip with a Disney-certified travel agent will not only potentially save you money. It should also make your experience so much more enjoyable. These agents are armed with the most up-to-date knowledge and tips – from where to stay, through to booking your meals in advance.
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship
20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise
Here’s How Michael Jordan Has Spent His Billion-Dollar Fortune
20 Handsome Celebrity Dads Whose Sons Are Even More Smokin’
This Boy Kept Hijacking Mom’s Sewing Machine – But When Dad Saw What He’d Done It Was Heartbreaking
In July 1945 The Empire State Building Was Cloaked In Dense Fog When Suddenly Disaster Struck
During WWI A Mysterious Band Of Warriors Reported Up For Duty Clad In Armor From Another Millennium
After Mom’s Desperate Appeal To Save Her Son, His Dying Dad Got To See A Life-Changing Surgery
19 Astonishing Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Ancient Mayans
Rescuers Got A Call About A Puppy Who’d Been Abandoned And Left To Freeze Locked In A Cage