20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know

It can seem like visiting Disney theme parks these days will put you in the same wallet-emptying league as buying your own plane or yacht. With the cost of a day pass racing toward the $100 mark, it will soon be cheaper to fill your car with gas than go to Disney World or Disneyland. But if you’re smart, you’ll read our top 20 Walt-bashing hacks and save yourself a wedge of bucks.

20. Ride early… and eat in your room

The early bird catches the best rides, as parent Ian Ford – CEO of ticket retail firm Undercover Tourist – told culture website Thrillist in 2016. He explained, “We wake up at like 5:00 a.m. or 6:00 a.m. and have protein bars and shakes in our room. It not only slices the cost of the meal dramatically, it also gets everyone to the park right when it opens. You can ride short rides, and ride 20 of those before the park fills up.”

19. Avoid the back-street merchants

Planning your trip with a Disney-certified travel agent will not only potentially save you money. It should also make your experience so much more enjoyable. These agents are armed with the most up-to-date knowledge and tips – from where to stay, through to booking your meals in advance.

