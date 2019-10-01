In unthinkably cold conditions deep in Antarctica, an astrobiologist called Cyprien Verseux is seemingly peckish. So, holding some cooking utensils and ingredients, he decides to whip up a snack for himself. But, as it happens, he’s actually on a mission to show the world how tough life here can truly be.
Here Are The Incredible Results Of What Happened When A Man Tried To Cook A Hot Meal In Antarctica
Of all the Earth’s continents, Antarctica is the driest of them all. Most of it is a polar desert; incredibly, only 7.9 inches of rain falls along the landmass’ coastline each year, and even less pours down over its central regions. Conditions, therefore, are tough – and that’s to say nothing of the bitter chill.