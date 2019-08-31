For many people across the world, there are few things more satisfying than taking the perfect photograph of themselves. From holiday snaps to capturing shots of important events, these self- images can stand the test of time now thanks to advances in camera technology. Indeed, certain individuals have looked to push the envelope in recent years.
An Insane Amount Of People Have Passed Away In Pursuit Of Snapping The Perfect Selfie
Thanks to smartphones, people have the ability to snap photos at any given time, wherever they may be. Undeniably, for those who don’t want to carry a large camera around with them, these gadgets serve as a welcome alternative. And one type of photograph has proven incredibly popular on camera phones.