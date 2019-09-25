When A Women Slipped At The Top Of A Waterfall, Her Terrifying 50-Foot Plunge Was Caught On Camera

Standing along the brink of a 50-foot waterfall in Hawaii, Heather Friesen is treated to quite the view. Surrounded by the vast greenery that stretches out all around her, she creeps ever closer to the edge; and though she doesn’t know it yet, this will prove to be a disastrous move.
That fateful day took place back in 2016 and the things that happened to Friesen now represent a truly awful memory. However, though she was extremely lucky to escape with her life, things were never going to be the same for her again.