When A Guy Got Lost Following Google Maps, He Ended Up Getting Taught An Invaluable Lesson

Bruce thought he was saving time when he followed Google Maps’ advice to take a diversion in his off-roader. However, the route, deep through Australia’s Blue Mountains in New South Wales, took him deep into the unknown. And although he got completely lost in the wilderness, he also learned a vital lesson along the way.

Bruce had set off to meet his friends in a camp site in the mountains. Google Maps flagged up a 15-minute short cut and Bruce, who says he is “reasonably experienced in 4×4” driving, took on the route. And he had come prepared, as he later posted pictures of his 2017 Ford Ranger 2017 on Imgur, showing its new customized features to make it extra resilient for off-roading.

Bruce’s jeep boasted an assortment of accessories and upgrades, including bash plates, off-road racing shocks and 33-inch wheels. And his work attracted an array of supportive comments on his Imgur post. “If I had a car like that I’d never take the highway,” wrote one user.

