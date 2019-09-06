Thanks to its crystal-clear, bright blue waters, Monte Neme looks practically out of this world. And given the Spanish lake’s dazzling appearance, it’s perhaps no surprise that social media influencers have flocked to the location in droves in search of the perfect Insta-shot. However, not all is as it seems at the attractive photo spot. You see, while the lake may appear alluring, it hosts a dark secret – one, in fact, that has the potential to turn deadly.
Instagram Influencers Love This Stunning Lake – But The Bright Blue Water Hides A Dark Secret
Yet Monte Neme frequently shows up in images on the internet – and it’s not hard to see why. For one, the lake – situated near to the Spanish area of Carbello – is remote and tranquil, making it a great place to relax and snap a picture or two. Then, of course, there’s the color of the waters: an almost unnaturally eye-catching shade of turquoise.