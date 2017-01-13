ADVERTISEMENT

Iceland is a cold, barren land which has little going for it except vistas that stretch for hundreds of miles, night (and day) skies that are more colorful than any elsewhere on the planet and people who are infuriatingly happy and friendly. Unless you want to feel bad about yourself and your own country, don’t go there. And if that’s not enough, here are some other reasons why you shouldn’t visit the volcanic island nation.

20. Icelandic horses just aren’t cute enough

They look like ponies, but don’t tell that to Icelanders – these are horses. And they’re not nearly cute enough despite their lovable size and velvety coats. Oh, and they’re extremely friendly and docile, making them perfect for petting. Awful.

19. A volcano could cancel your flight

Okay, so nobody has actually ever been documented as having been hurt by a volcano in Iceland, and yes, they’re all located well away from towns and cities… but still, you never know. In 2010, Eyjafjallajökull erupted and led to flight cancellations all over Europe. Including in Iceland, where locals and tourists were forced to watch a display of unparalleled natural beauty and in some cases extend their holidays and be unable to return to work through no fault of their own. Terrible, terrible place.

