20 Smart Travel Hacks To Make Your Vacation Go Without A Hitch

There’s a travel hack for absolutely everything. Whether it’s how to safely pass liquids through airport security or what to do with your jewelry when you’re packing your case – someone has dreamed up an ingenious solution. These are the 20 travel hacks you can’t do without.
20. Pack your shoes in a new way
Packing shoes and boots is such a pain. In fact, it’s almost inevitable that your clothes will get covered in dirt from your soles at some point in transit. Enter the humble shower cap. Pack your shoes neatly in the cap and you’ll keep soiling to a minimum.
19. Put your cables where you can find them
Phone charger cables are often the one thing it’s just impossible to find when you go to unpack. Well, here’s a handy hack to make sure your phone never runs out of juice. Instead of stuffing your cables loose in your case, wrap them together and pack them in an empty sunglasses case. You’ll know where they are, and your cables will stay protected too.
