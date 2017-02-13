This Italian Cave Hides A Secret So Breathtaking, It’ll Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Go There

Hidden beneath an ancient town on the shores of southern Italy, a mysterious subterranean location evokes a sense of awe. Here, the hypnotic rhythms of the ocean seem to echo the never-ending cycles of the Earth. And a network of intricate stone grottos, sculpted over millennia by nature’s hand, reflect a kind of sublime imagination.
The town’s name is Polignano a Mare. Situated some 18 miles south of the city of Bari, it occupies a crumbling coastal outcrop near the Via Appia-Traiana, an ancient road leading to Rome. It is, archaeologically speaking, one of the most significant settlements in the region.
Built over hundreds of years, the town’s maze-like narrow streets are testament to the tenacity of its inhabitants. From the ancient Greeks to the Romans to the Holy Roman Empire, Polignano a Mare has witnessed the rise and fall of many civilizations.
