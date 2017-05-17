20 Stunning Cruise Ship Secrets That Crew Members Don’t Want You To Know About

Many of us fantasize about journeying to exotic, far-off locations, and for some people cruises are the perfect way to realize that dream. Indeed, with more than 12 million North Americans setting sail on cruise liners every year, the industry is one of the biggest tourist sectors in the world. However, behind their promise of paradise, cruise ships often cover up some less than idyllic secrets. From work violations to deaths and disappearances, these are the strange facts travel companies would rather keep to themselves.
20. Companies exploit labor and tax laws through legal loopholes
While U.S. cruise lines generate around $38 billion annually, little of this profit actually goes back into the U.S. economy. Thanks to flag-of-convenience tactics, which involve companies cynically registering their ships in foreign countries, businesses can avoid paying tax altogether. In addition, they make U.S. companies exempt from American labor laws, allowing them to pay their workers pitiful salaries.
19. Crew members work long hours for very little money
Working on a cruise sounds like a dream job, but the realities for ship staff can be downright nightmarish. Indeed, personnel are often expected to work agonizing 100-hour weeks and may be paid as little as $400 a month. As a result, cruise lines regularly recruit from Third World countries where labor laws are less stringent.
-
This Lake Was Found At The Bottom Of The Ocean – And No One Who Swims Inside Will Make It Out Alive
-
20 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared In A Cornfield, A Search Volunteer Spotted Some Limbs
-
3 Years After This Family Mysteriously Vanished, They Were Found Brutally Murdered In The Desert
-
20 Horrendous Characters Who Almost Ruined Your Favorite TV Shows
-
This Is What Blac Chyna Was Like Before She Hit The Big Time
-
20 Times Rihanna Proved She’s A Total Style Icon
-
When Rescuers Found This Tiny Dog, They Realized She'd Probably Spent Her Life In Total Darkness
-
20 Photos Of Animals That Look Set To Drop The Biggest-Selling Records Of The Year
-
When Mom Saw How Her Ex’s Girlfriend Treats Their Kid, She Wrote A Note To Say Exactly How She Feels
-
20 Stunning Cruise Ship Secrets That Crew Members Don’t Want You To Know About
-
After Police Saw A Video Of What This Grandmother Had Done, She Got Three Consecutive Life Sentences
-
This Couple Found An Abandoned Brick House In The Backyard – But It Was Only Big Enough For Children