When This Traveler Went To Bed In His Hotel Room, He Found A Strange Note Between The Sheets.

When a traveler climbed into their hotel bed after a long day, they certainly got more than they bargained for. Indeed, as they peeled back their bed sheets, the tourist in question was in for a shock. There was a note hidden between the linen – and it caused quite a stir.

Hygiene in hotels can be a real bugbear, with so many people coming and going through their doors. Moreover, what this person discovered was enough to make any visitor’s skin crawl. Indeed, the note has prompted people on the internet to think twice about where they rest their head.

Not only has the note taken the web by storm, but it has also caused more disturbing revelations to emerge. Indeed, this simple message, just 12 words long, caused alarm and disgust to ripple through the internet.

