The 20 Funniest Cosplay Creations That Were Actually Ingenious

ADVERTISEMENT

Cosplaying is becoming more and more popular each year, and with that popularity comes increased competition. It seems every Halloween or Comic-Con that comes around brings out even more inspired and incredibly well-realized cosplay ideas. And some of them are just too funny or smart to go unnoticed. So here are some of our favorites. Firstly, check out an inventive Indy action scene on the move:

Anyone can put on a leather jacket, grab a whip and call themselves Indy, but bringing your very own pursuing boulder along? Genius. Incidentally, is that a pre-weight loss Chris Pratt fueling rumors?

ADVERTISEMENT

This finally put to rest the question: if Iron Man met Iron Man in battle would the universe implode? It didn’t. Actually, between them they just straightened a few things out. Badum tish.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT