In 2010, Dawn Williams was a freespirited mother of two living in Alberta, Canada. Her son and daughter had grown somewhat embarrassed with their mom’s over-the-top appearance, so she reckoned it was time to do something about it. With help from a stylist from The Oprah Winfrey Show, then, she set about transforming her look. And the difference when they were done was so remarkable, it left millions of viewers in awe.
Before her restyling, Williams had the whole shebang: a full face of makeup, fake nails, fake hair, eyelash extensions – not to mention breast implants, plumped-up lips and Botox. Her outfits weren’t exactly what you would expect from a mother, either, revealing as they did rather too much of her enlarged boobs.
Williams explained that she started to change her appearance when she was 21. As a result, she soon began getting more attention. “I started tanning, I started working out” she revealed on The Oprah Winfrey Show. “I started to follow a diet, and started to come into a different type of look.”
-
When This Heavily Made-Up Mom Got A Makeunder, Her Family Were Left Speechless By The Transformation
-
When The School Bus Wouldn’t Pick This Little Boy Up, A Stranger Pulled Up And Offered Him A Ride
-
A Stranger Saw This Guy Stranded In A Parking Lot And Was Deeply Moved By His Heartrending Journey
-
After This Woman Was Kidnapped By Mountain Men, One Cop Wouldn’t Quit Until He Found Her Abductors
-
Justin Bieber Told Marilyn Manson He'd Made Him Relevant Again – And Manson’s Response Was Savage
-
20 Rare Photographs Of 9/11 That It’s Unlikely You’ve Ever Seen Before
-
Riverdale’s Luke Perry Has Paid A Heartwarming Tribute To His Former Co-Star Shannen Doherty
-
5 Years After A Couple Won A $61M Lottery, This Luxury Mansion They Bought Is Like Hell On Earth
-
20 Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of Being In Relationships Just For The Money
-
When A Man Found This Baby In A Car Seat By The Road, He Also Discovered The Items Left With Him
-
When These Cheerleaders Lifted Four Teens Up Into The Air, The Crowd Were Stunned By What They Saw
-
The 20 Most Rewatchable Movies Of The Century So Far