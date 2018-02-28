This Man With Special Needs Ran To Help An Elderly Neighbor – But The Old Man Was Too Heavy To Lift

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017 Ethan Johnson, a 21-year-old Idaho resident, found himself in the middle of an emergency situation. It was a snowy day and his neighbor had fallen seriously ill. Time was of the essence – the man was quickly losing sensation in his body.

Johnson had always been a caring member of society. The young man, who’s had special needs since birth, also possesses a real penchant for helping others. And that trait was to prove incredibly important when on January 4, 2017, Johnson’s Idaho Falls neighborhood was covered in a heavy blanket of snow.

Johnson wasted no time in getting outside to make himself useful. Just like every other time it snowed, he headed off to make sure that his neighbors’ driveways were cleared. So with a shovel in hand, he got to work shifting the snow in front of the Pevero Drive houses.

