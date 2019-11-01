Experts Drilled Into The Crater That Killed the Dinosaurs And Made An Incredible Discovery

Scientists know what happened here – the Chicxulub crater marks the point of contact for an asteroid so enormous that it wiped out a planet’s worth of dinosaurs. But as they dig into the massive divot, they realize precisely what happened when the space rock struck the earth. And their findings paint a terrifying picture, to say the least.
Of course, much was already known about the Chicxulub crater. It stretches 93 miles in diameter and plunges a stunning 12 miles into the ground. Of all the known impact points on Earth, it’s the second-largest in the world. And even though it appeared about 66 million years ago, its peak ring remains in one piece.