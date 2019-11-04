A Boy Kept Complaining Of Jaw Ache, But Dentists Were Gobsmacked When He Opened His Mouth

It’s July 2019 and a young boy named Ravindranath is on the operating table in a hospital in Chennai, India. Prior to this, he had been complaining of jaw ache for some time, prompting his parents to finally act. But as the dentists take a closer look at the swollen area, what they begin to make out leaves them stunned.
During our lifetime, we will probably all suffer from a form of toothache, yet some will have it worse than others. On those occasions, we will in all likelihood seek the help of a dentist to help rectify the problem. In the case of Ravindranath, though, his dental issues started a few years ago.