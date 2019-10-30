When This Prison Guard Passed Out While On Duty, The Inmates’ Actions Left The Sheriff Dumbstruck

It’s June 2017 and six prisoners are on a work detail mowing the grass at a cemetery in Polk County, Georgia. They’re guarded by just one deputy from the county’s Sheriff’s Office, on a hot summer’s day with humidity at 100 percent. The guarding officer looks unwell and indeed is struggling for breath before he passes out. As a result, the six inmates crowd around the helpless officer.
The officer lay face down on the grass, and his gun was unprotected. To make matters worse, his van was parked nearby – providing a ready escape vehicle. One of the prisoners leant over the prone man and started going through his pockets. Finding what he wanted, the convict stood up holding the object in his hand. Remarkably, he then used the cellphone he’d just pulled from the stricken guard’s pocket to dial 911.