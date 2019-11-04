The Truth Behind These Iconic American Brands’ Names Will Totally Fascinate You

They’re brand names we see in our everyday lives but how often do we stop and think about where they actually come from? In fact, a little research into the background of some of America’s most famous product names throws up truly unexpected facts. Read on to find out about a few of the most unexpected brand name origins and meanings.
4. A&W Restaurants
Hamburgers washed down with a root beer served in a frosted tankard; what could be more American? That may well explain why A&W Restaurants have been a much-loved U.S. dining staple since its origins in 1919. The initial business was a roadside stall run by Roy W. Allen and Frank Wright. Four years later the first proper restaurant opened in Sacramento, California and Allen and Wright became A&W.