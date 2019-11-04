Alicia Silverstone Was Destined For Big Things, But Here’s Why She Vanished From Our Screens

Actress Alicia Silverstone became a pop culture icon in the mid-1990s thanks to her starring role in Clueless. But while she appeared destined for a lengthy Hollywood career, she then seemed to disappear back into obscurity almost as quickly as she emerged from it. And it seems that there was purposeful reason why.
Spotted by director Amy Heckerling in an Aerosmith promo, Silverstone was cast as Clueless’ leading lady during the 1990s. Pretty soon, her performance as Cherilyn ‘Cher’ Horowitz had launched her to worldwide fame. In fact, Silverstone was considered such hot property that she was offered a contract by Columbia-TriStar which was reportedly worth up to $10 million.