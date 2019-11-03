Lara Flynn Boyle Shot To Fame In Cult Show Twin Peaks, But There’s A Reason You Don’t See Her Now

Lara Flynn Boyle shot to fame with the cult TV show Twin Peaks in the early 1990s. Subsequently, she was everywhere over that decade – she starred in The Rookie, Wayne’s World and Red Rock West among other things. But these days, she’s gone from the movie posters, and she wasn’t in the Twin Peaks revival. So what on earth happened?
Boyle’s early career was the stuff of dreams. The actress attended the Chicago Academy for the Arts, and by the time of graduation she already had her SAG card thanks to a tiny, deleted part in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Then immediately after Boyle finished school, she moved to Los Angeles and started getting roles.