Robin Williams Always Had One Demand For Directors – And It Will Change How You See His Movies

Millions mourned when comedy legend Robin Williams sadly passed away in August 2014. Whether it was his stand-up routines, or his performances in TV shows such as Mork & Mindy or movies like Good Will Hunting, the funnyman entertained audiences for generations. But he was a man with a heart as big as his capacity for making people laugh.
Fellow entertainer Ricky Gervais shared an insight into Williams’ generosity. He told the Huffington Post in August 2014, “I did a benefit gig with him and there were loads of new comedians that we hadn’t heard of. And he spent the whole night at the side of the stage watching them – you could hear him laughing louder than anyone…”