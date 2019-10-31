This Is The True Story Of Fox News Host Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is an instantly recognizable face on television. In fact, he is so familiar on the small screen and in the press that a person could be forgiven for thinking that they know all about him. But there are a few things about the Fox News superstar that you might not be aware of.
In his own words, Carlson paints himself as something of a romantic hero. He told Columbia Journalism Review in 2018, “My role is really simple. I want to tell the truth as I see it. I want to be as honest as I can. I don’t think of myself as representing any group of people anywhere.”