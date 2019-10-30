These Were The Real Details Of Kate Middleton’s Birth Plan For Princess Charlotte

The birth of a new child in the British royal family is a special occasion; but it’s one that needs a lot of planning. And when Kate Middleton was preparing for second child Charlotte, she had an in-depth plan for the event. But given that she and husband Prince William had arranged a specialist team for the birth, it may surprise you what actually happened.
William, who is second in line to inherit the U.K. throne, married Kate Middleton in April 2011 and the two became Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As a result, it wasn’t long before they started on having a child who would be next in line to become king or queen. Kate announced her first pregnancy in December 2012, and despite complications caused by extreme morning sickness, she had Prince George in the following July.