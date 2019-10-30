A Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Made A Brutal Admission About His Wife – And It Floored Viewers

When contestant Blair Davis introduced himself on TV game show Wheel of Fortune, he made an unexpected confession. When asked to talk about his family, the participant had some shocking words for his wife and step kids. And when he finished his savage evaluation of his home life, the audience weren’t quite sure how to respond.
For anyone who hasn’t seen Wheel of Fortune, it’s a game show that first began life way back in 1975. Contestants solve Hangman-style clues to win a sum of money selected at random by the spin of a giant wheel. It is the longest running syndicated game show in America, and Blair watches it every night with his wife, Kim.